RANT to the network that decided it was more important to air an interview with a reality TV family during family time on Wednesday evening! It ruined our night. Besides, their new reality show will air or stream online. Air their interviews online.
RANT AND RAVE Rave to motorists who give cyclists 3 feet of space when they pass. Rant to cyclists who won't do the same when they pass pedestrians.
RAVE to the attorneys and the judge who recognized that, although I am over 70, I am competent to serve on a jury via Zoom. It was a fascinating experience and one of the few things this pandemic allows to me to do to serve my community.
RANT to those who visit people they know are immunocompromised and have to be asked to wear a mask. It's distressing to have to ask people to do it all the time. Please be more aware and considerate.
