RAVE to the driver of the black Dodge Ram pickup who towed me through the insubstantial hill near an I-5 southbound ramp. I had to stop for the red light. When I tried to go, my tires just spun. My two-wheel drive white Toyota Tundra got stuck on a patch of ice, and I couldn't go back or forward. Traffic was backing up behind me. You cabled our two vehicles together and towed me to the Ace Hardware. Then you refused my money, saying to "pay it forward." I certainly shall. Thank you!
RANT to those who feel that by paying for a ticket to a concert or sporting event that they have the right to stand for three hours straight in view of others. Seats are built in arenas and stadiums for a reason. Please SIT down.
