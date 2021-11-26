RAVE to the driver ahead of me who paid for my drink in the Starbucks drive-thru line. I was caught off guard, so didn’t think to pay for the person behind me, but as soon as I got home, I made a monetary donation to Old Dog Haven. Thank you for making my rainy morning bright!
RANT to local public radio announcers who can’t pronounce the letter W. It’s "DOUBLE-you" — not "Dubba-you." You don’t sleep in a dubba bed. A baseball player doesn’t hit a dubba. A gambler doesn’t dubba down on a bet. C’mon. You are broadcast professionals. You should at least correctly pronounce the name of your own station.
RAVE to the staff at the West Seattle Vaccination Clinic. They were organized, friendly and efficient. Got my COVID-19 booster with no wait. Thanks!
