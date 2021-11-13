RAVE and thank you to Trooper Padoc for saving a person on the overpass and taking him out for pizza and setting up contacts for help!
RANT to all the drivers who ignore the no parking signs along the west side of Loyal Heights Community Center playfield, most often during kids' sports. The other night, I counted 20 (yes, 20!) cars illegally parked in one block. Really, you can park legally a block away and make your kids walk to the car after their game.
RAVE to Seattle Parks and Recreation for clearing the Green Lake shoreline of brambles and undergrowth. You can actually walk around the lake and enjoy the new water views. Plus another rave to the quick cleanups after our recent high winds. Keep up the good work!
