RANT to football noise. I enjoy football, but I don’t always “watch” the games. I try to listen while doing things around the house. However, I can hardly hear the announcers because of the fan noise and the bands, especially the drums. Where is their press box located at games? Is it the mics that pick up everything but their voices? Consider those of us who would like to hear the information these highly paid people are saying about the plays, the players, the game!
RAVE to the three kind people who stopped to help me and waited with me until my wife arrived to take me to the ER following a bicycle accident on the Ship Canal Trail. And rave to the helmet that had a hairline crack but protected my head from a hairline crack. The helmet had a great life and now time for a new one.
