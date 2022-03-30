RANT to grocery stores that offer digital grocery rewards to customers who have smartphones. Not everyone has a smartphone, be it seniors or just someone who cannot afford one. It appears that the discounts go to the individuals who do, and they are rewarded because they have more technical ability than others. Grocery prices should be for everyone.
RAVE to the lovely lady from Kirkland who wanted to give away, for free, seven arborvitae trees. She even had them dug up. Some were 8 feet tall. She also helped to load them into my truck. They look great in my yard, by the way.
RANT to drivers who leave their disabled-parking placard hanging from their rearview mirror when driving. It is not only illegal and dangerous, it clearly states on the placard "Remove it before you drive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.