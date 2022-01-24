RANT to the 20+ smokers outside of the departures entrance at Sea-Tac Airport. Only one person in the marked smoking area. All the rest were sitting and standing in front of multiple "NO SMOKING" signs in front of the doors to Alaska Airlines. The smell was overwhelming and nauseous. Yuck!
RAVE to the kind, honest person who found my water-soaked quarterly tax payment on the ground at the Mount Vernon post office and then drove all the way to my house and left it at the door. I could not be more grateful! Wish that everyone had such integrity. Wish I had a name to thank personally.
RANT to the West Seattle wood thief who stole the wood from our front yard. It was not on the parking strip, it did not have a free sign and you did not have the courtesy to ask.
