RAVE to drivers who understand that the left lane is for passing only, allowing for free flow of traffic and ease of merging. Driving slowly in the left only slows us all down, creating traffic jams by preventing passing and merging in. Keep us all moving forward by following our traffic laws! Keep right unless passing.
RANT to my heartless neighbors. I tripped and fell onto my graveled driveway and hurt myself so badly I couldn't get up. I cried and hollered for help. No one paid any attention or came to my aid. In the process of trying to get up on my own, I fell down two more times, calling for help and again received none. I eventually had to more or less crawl up a flight of steps to get to my door. I have no vengeful feelings (well, maybe just a little) because I know karma will come for them, and when it does, I hope they get ignored the way they ignored me.