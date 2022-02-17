RAVE to Ben at Seattle Kraken customer service! When the game I bought as a Christmas gift for my college-aged boys was postponed due to COVID, and then rescheduled when they were no longer home, I needed a refund. Ben wrestled with Ticketmaster and, over much back-and-forth, was able to get me my money back! He was timely and never made me feel like I was "forgotten." My whole family will definitely be heading to another game soon! Thank you!
RANT to the pharmacist at the Maple Valley Safeway who refused to help a senior, with minimal computer knowledge, get an appointment for the booster shot. Previous vaccines were given here, so the info was on file. Also learned there is no “standby list” for vials that need to be used or they get tossed. Really? So much for caring for people's health care.
