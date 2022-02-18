Ranked-choice voting deserves a close look. Derrick Nunnally’s recent column made several good points about the need to avoid unnecessary complexity in Washington’s elections [“Don’t complicate WA’s elections,” Feb. 6, Opinion].
He was right about a lot — but he dismissed ranked-choice voting (RCV) without giving it a fair glance.
Nine cities across Washington have asked the Legislature for permission to adopt RCV. Those include Gold Bar, Spokane, Seattle, Ferndale, Bellingham, Olympia, Snohomish, Burien and Vancouver. There’s real demand for RCV in Washington.
Each of these cities has a different reason that RCV could make sense for them. Maybe they’re interested in RCV because it makes elections more representative, maybe because it makes campaigns more civil, or maybe because it makes elections more efficient by combining the primary and general elections.
Before dismissing ranked-choice voting as a needless complication, give it a closer look — you might find it has a lot of benefits you weren’t aware of.
Gerry MacCamy, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.