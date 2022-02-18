A major problem with American democracy is political polarization. Gridlock on popular legislation and two camps that view each other as the enemy is the result.
“Approval voting” or “instant runoff voting” are two proposals to fix things, but neither helps consensus candidates. A consensus candidate is one who will win a one-on-one election against all the other candidates in an election. They may not get many first-place votes, but the majority prefers them to each other candidate head-to-head.
Consider our recent Seattle City Attorney election. There were three candidates, including a moderate, a tough-on-crime candidate and a social-justice candidate. Few people believed that the current level of criminal prosecution was just right, so the moderate lost in the primary. With an election favoring the consensus candidate, the moderate would have won the election.
If you believe in moderation, please ask your state legislator to support the “bottom-two runoff” vote counting system for ranked-choice voting. In “bottom-two runoff,” the two lowest ranked candidates are compared head-to-head, and whichever gets less support is eliminated. It’s the only system that favors consensus candidates, and it’s the only real path to getting more moderates elected.
Eric Fisk, Seattle
