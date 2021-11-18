GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish champion Rangers hired former Netherlands international Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager on Thursday, replacing Steve Gerrard.
Gerrard left Rangers to join Aston Villa in the Premier League last week.
The 46-year-old Van Bronckhorst, who played for Rangers from 1998-2001, becomes the club's 17th permanent manager.
He has previously coached Feyenoord — leading the team to the Dutch title — and more recently Guangzhou R&F in China.
Rangers leads the Scottish league by four points from Glasgow rival Celtic after 13 games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.