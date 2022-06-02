ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired minor league right-hander Yohanse Morel from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night for pitcher Albert Abreu.
The hard-throwing Abreu had been designated for assignment by the Rangers three days earlier.
Morel was assigned to High-A Hickory of the South Atlantic League. The 21-year-old pitcher was 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA (eight earned runs in 17 2/3 innings) over 10 relief appearances for High-A Quad Cities, averaging 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with no home runs allowed.
Abreu had no record and a 3.12 ERA over seven relief appearances for the Rangers after being acquired from the New York Yankees just before the season. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed three earned runs over 8 2/3 innings, plus had three scoreless innings in three games during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock after going on the injured list with a left ankle sprain.
