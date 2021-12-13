GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won't have defensive back Jalen Ramsey or tight end Tyler Higbee on the field for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals after both players were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
It's a big blow for the Rams (8-4), who are trying to tighten the NFC West race against the division-rival Cardinals. Arizona leads the NFL with a 10-2 record.
Ramsey leads Los Angeles with three interceptions and also has 59 tackles. There's little doubt his absence will leave a big hole in the team's defense as they try to stop Arizona's prolific offense, led by quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Higbee has 44 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Both players will be missing their first game of the season.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.