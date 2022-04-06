Taylor Trammell hit a two-run first-inning home run for the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday night, but they couldn’t make it stand up in a 9-5 loss to the Salt Lake Bees at Cheney Stadium.
The season-opening series is tied at a game apiece.
The homer was Trammell’s only hit, but he picked up a third RBI and also had a walk and two steals.
Leadoff hitter Donovan Walton was 2 for 5 with a run for the Rainiers.
Tennis
• The Husky men (15-6, 2-2 Pac-12) completed a season sweep of rival Oregon with a 4-0 win over the Ducks at Bill Quillian Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.