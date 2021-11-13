PURDY — Don’t tell the Rainier Beach football team it is an underdog. The Vikings don’t believe they are a No. 9 seed in the Class 3A state playoffs either.
The Vikings' mission is to prove people wrong.
Junior quarterback Chance Guadiz threw the deep ball perfectly — hitting Jaelin Green for a pair of long passing TDs — and Scott’Tre Humphrey supplied the knockout blow on the ground as Rainier Beach eliminated host No. 8 seed Peninsula 36-21 in the first round of the state playoffs on Saturday afternoon at Roy Anderson Field.
The game was marred by 22 penalties and many stoppages for official conferences, but Beach found a rhythm offensively in the second quarter and dictated terms the rest of the way with a stout defense.
“It was our defense,” said Guadiz, who completed 12 of 18 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns, including 39- and 44-yarders to Green. “I feel our defense really stepped up. That just gave us a lot of confidence.”
The Vikings (6-3) advance to face No. 1-seed Bellevue (11-0), a 42-21 winner over 16th-seeded Lakes on Friday, in next weekend’s Class 3A state quarterfinals. It is the school’s first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2018, and they hope to replicate the 2017 team’s Cinderella run to the state title game, where it fell 38-11 to Metro League rival O’Dea.
Green, a 6-foot-5 senior who also plays basketball, used his leaping skills to make four catches for 99 yards.
“Chance was on point today,” Green said. “He was making the right reads and giving us (receivers a shot) to get under it or get a jump ball every time. That’s what I love to do. Just throw it up and I’m going to go up and get it every time. Nobody can jump with me. I believe that.”
Humphrey capped off the win with his hard-nosed running, piling up 121 of his 139 yards rushing after halftime. Humphrey had a TD run among his 23 carries and rushed for a pair of two-point conversions.
“We came out flat and (Peninsula) came out punching, so we got punched in the mouth a couple times,” said Rainier Beach coach Corey Sampson, who orchestrated the 2017 title-game season. “(Peninsula) came out ready to win the game, but you know we woke up in the second quarter, and it was full throttle after that.”
Peninsula (7-2) had won seven consecutive games before the Vikings erased a 14-6 second-quarter deficit. With a rash of penalties near the end of the first half, Peninsula coach Ross Filkins informed officials with 2:08 left before halftime that his team was playing the rest of the game under protest.
“It was because of the way the game was being administered,” Filkins said. “It’s already been called in. But there’s not going to be a change in the outcome.”
Beach has won three games in row since a tough 28-27 loss to Eastside Catholic on Oct. 15, and it thought it did enough to garner a first-round home game. The Vikings posted wins over Garfield and Seattle Prep and played a pair of No. 2 seeds in state — Eastlake (4A) and Eastside Catholic (3A) — within one point each.
“It’s tough to go on the road for a 1 o’clock game on Saturday,” Sampson said. “But our kids are resilient. Do I feel we are better seed than we are? Of course we are. It’s just a matter of go prove it. We are taking the same road that the 2017 team took. We came here to Peninsula.
“We had a lot of talent and we were overlooked and we know we’ve got to prove them wrong. I feel like we’ve always got something to prove.”
Being third fiddle in the Metro League behind O’Dea and Eastside Catholic can overshadow what Beach accomplishes each year.
“We don’t get our credit for what we do,” Sampson said after the school made the state quarterfinals for the sixth time in school history. “We are a tough team, a physical team. We play the best teams in the state, year in and year out, day in and day out, so it’s not a fluke that we are here.”
