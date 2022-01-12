Moderate to heavy rain continued to fall in Western Washington on Wednesday, contributing to the 6.27 inches recorded in Seattle by 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
That's over the normal 5.78 inches for the entire month and is, so far, wetter than 60 percent of all the Januarys in 78 years of records at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the weather service said.
Flood warnings and watches continue for much of the lowlands and coastal area, particularly where rivers are fed from the Olympic and Cascade mountains.
But many have been downgraded to moderate or marginal risk.
The King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks said that flood alerts are in effect for Snoqualmie and Tolt rivers. Moderate flooding and road closures are possible, the department said.
Flood patrol crews are in the field to assess conditions, King County parks said on Twitter.
According to the weather service, the weather system will head north Wednesday. Flood risks remain throughout the day, with some rivers expected to crest Wednesday night. Flood risks are expected to recede Thursday.
Stevens Pass, as well as White Pass, remain closed.
