HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal.
The Raiders announced the move on Friday to add another receiving back to compete in a deep running backs room.
Las Vegas previously signed free agent Brandon Bolden and are also bringing back starter Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake this season.
Abdullah has played seven seasons in the NFL for Detroit, Minnesota and Carolina. He has rushed for 1,574 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry in 91 career games. He also has 119 receptions for 865 yards and 17 TDs.
Abdullah played 17 games last season for Carolina and Minnesota. He had 51 carries for 166 yards and 38 catches for 289 yards and a TD.
