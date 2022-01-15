CINCINNATI (AP) — Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is active for the Las Vegas Raiders' opening-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.
Hankins is dealing with back and knee injuries and was limited in practice this week. He was listed as questionable Friday.
Raiders players on the inactive list include cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, guard Jordan Simmons, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Nick Bowers and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.
Bengals inactives include wide receivers Trenton Irwin and Stanley Morgan (hamstring), cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring), defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee), offensive lineman Fred Johnson, defensive end Wyatt Ray and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.
A number of Bengals starters — including Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon, Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson and two starting offensive linemen — were sidelined for last week's regular-season finale because of positive COVID-19 tests, but all came off the list Monday.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
