ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu tested positive for COVID-19 and pulled out of an exhibition match in the United Arab Emirates on Monday.
Organizers of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship announced Raducanu’s withdrawal, saying the British teenager is isolating and following protocols.
A replacement for Raducanu is being sought to fill in and play Belinda Bencic in Abu Dhabi.
Raducanu won the U.S. Open in September to become the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title. Ranked just 150th at the time and winning 10 consecutive matches in straight sets, she became at age 18 the youngest female winner of a major championship since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.
Raducanu recently was voted the WTA Newcomer of the Year.
“After testing positive for COVID-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity to play in front of the fans here, which I was very much looking forward to," Raducanu was quoted as saying in the news release issued by the event's organizers. "I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon.”
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.