LONDON (AP) — Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton will compete for one promotion place to the Premier League via the playoffs in the second-tier Championship.
A fairly low-key final day of the regular season in the Championship ended with Sheffield United and Luton taking the last two playoff spots thanks to wins over Fulham (4-0) and Reading (1-0), respectively.
Fulham had already sealed automatic promotion, as champions, along with Bournemouth.
The third promotion place will be taken by the winner of the playoffs. In the two-legged semifinals, third-place Huddersfield will play sixth-place Luton and fourth-place Nottingham Forest will play fifth-place Sheffield United, which is seeking an immediate return to the Premier League.
Luton, which was playing in the non-leagues as recently as 2014, was last in the top flight in the 1991-92 — the season before the creation of the Premier League.
