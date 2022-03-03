PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Joe Quintana had a career-high 31 points as Loyola Marymount routed Pacific 86-66 in the West Coast Conference tournament first round on Thursday night.
Quintana shot 8 for 10 on 3-pointers.
Eli Scott had 20 points and eight rebounds for Loyola Marymount (11-17). Kwane Marble added 19 points. Jalin Anderson had 10 points and six assists.
Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for the Tigers (8-22). Jeremiah Bailey added 11 points and eight rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II had nine assists.
