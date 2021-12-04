LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Joe Quintana had 20 points as Loyola Marymount rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Long Beach State 77-74 on Saturday.
Dameane Douglas had 19 points for the Lions (5-3), who trailed 37-30 at intermission. Eli Scott added 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Joel Murray had 19 points to lead the Beach (2-6). Colin Slater added 14 points. Jordan Roberts pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
