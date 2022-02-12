BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Neal Quinn matched his career high with 22 points as Lafayette narrowly beat Lehigh 73-69 on Saturday.
Tyrone Perry had 19 points for Lafayette (8-15, 5-7 Patriot League), including three free throws in the last 10 seconds. Leo O'Boyle added 17 points. CJ Fulton had five steals.
Marques Wilson had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (9-17, 7-7). Jake Betlow added 15 points. Nic Lynch had 12 points.
