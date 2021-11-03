AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored on a wide-open header 30 seconds into the game and Austin went on to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Jared Stroud assisted on the first goal and scored the third as expansion Austin (9-20-4) kept Kansas City (17-9-7) from controlling its own destiny in the battle for the top seed in the Western Conference. Seattle has a one-point lead heading into Sunday's season-ending games.
Julio Cascante scored on a header in the 22nd minute to put Austin on top and Stroud scored his first MSL goal in the 60th minute.
Johnny Russell converted a header for Kanas City in the 65th minute, extending his points streak to 10 games. He only had an assist in his previous game, also a loss.
