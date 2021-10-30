VIENNA (AP) — American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied from a set and 5-2 down to beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 Saturday and set up a final against Alexander Zverev at the Erste Bank Open.
Zverev defeated Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 to reach his fifth tour-level final of the season.
The seventh-seeded Sinner had won his previous 11 matches and 22 sets on indoor hardcourt and the 20-year-old Italian looked set to continue his streak when he came within one game of another two-set win.
However, the 49th-ranked Tiafoe won eight of the next nine games to take the second set and build a 3-1 lead in the third. He added another break before closing out the win with his seventh ace of the match.
Tiafoe is after his second career title, three years after winning in Delray Beach as a 20-year-old and becoming the youngest American winner on the ATP tour since Andy Roddick was 19 when he triumphed in Houston in 2002.
Tiafoe is 1-5 in career meetings against Zverev, with his only win coming in Cincinnati four years ago.
Zverev, who is 4-0 in finals this season, has 17 career wins. The second-seeded German improved to 24-2 since losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of Wimbledon, a run that included titles at the Tokyo Olympics and the Cincinnati Masters.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.