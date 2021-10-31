An off-duty Puyallup police officer has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the abdomen during what police said Sunday was an attempted burglary of a tractor dealership.
The officer "appears to have been trying to stop a burglary in progress" shortly after 7 a.m., Puyallup police said in a statement. A spokesperson later confirmed that the alleged burglary was at tractor dealership Jennings Equipment on River Road in Puyallup.
Police did not identify a suspect in the shooting or burglary, and said the person left the scene in a vehicle.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.