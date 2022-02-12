A police officer responding to a welfare check shot and killed someone believed to have been walking in traffic in a Puyallup roadway Friday night, police said.
Puyallup Police Capt. Ryan Portmann said in a statement Saturday that officers were sent to North Meridian and Valley Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Friday after reports of a person walking in the road, possibly jumping on a vehicle and trying to get into another vehicle.
An officer arrived, contacted the person believed to be involved and “shortly after” officers told dispatch that shots had been fired by an officer, police said.
Police say the unidentified male died there despite life-saving efforts. No further information about the shooting, including what happened immediately beforehand, was released.
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is leading a probe into the incident and police said the team would release additional information as it becomes available.
