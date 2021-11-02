We have all seen the ads from mobile operators praising fast 5G connections. It is all good and nice, but the real benefits for people, economy and the climate materialize only when we put 5G to work in our ports, transportation and manufacturing. This week, business and political leaders from Washington state and Finland are working to accelerate that critical transformation.
Washington state is recognized globally as a research and innovation hub but also as a global startup hub. So is Finland. Bringing these two advanced ecosystems together to solve challenges related to connectivity, mobility, maritime and clean energy offers enormous potential.
The Port of Tacoma is one place where Finland’s experience with smart ports can give a boost to the local economy and job creation. We are, together with leading local partners, undertaking a feasibility study on building a 5G edge computing network for the Tacoma area and creating a smart port.
Smart ports use innovative technologies to improve performance and sustainable growth, which is the best way forward for jobs and the climate. Being a global trade hub, the Port of Tacoma would benefit from a strategic use of new technologies.
Recent news about the mounting cargo ship backlog and congestion at ports underscores the need to make better use of smart technologies. As a former Finland minister of labor, I am also very mindful of the impact new technologies have on jobs. Our experience shows that good use of technology is a way to save jobs and create new ones.
The Finnish economy is very dependent on foreign trade and maritime logistics, which is why we have invested heavily in research and development related to smart ports. Having global tech companies, like Nokia and others, has been a key factor in advancements in the sector.
The Puget Sound area would profit also from digitalization of transportation, real time situational awareness of the port area, just-in-time arrival of the vessels, lower carbon emissions due to shorter waiting times for port calls and fast internet connection of all connected devices. In the Finnish Port of Rauma, for example, digital solutions help optimize operations through real-time data sharing between terminals, tugs, pilots, port authorities, mooring personnel, captains and even local shipbuilding companies. Faster and more precise information reduces waiting times, increases port capacity, minimizes unnecessary fuel consumption and improves safety when ships do not have to wait in narrow lanes.
The technologies have been developed by private businesses — in Finland’s case with public incentives — and it is businesses that will have to make investments in their application. Government leaders can be champions of change, bring relevant actors together, and accelerate change with the right incentives. Government also can help ensure that the technologies applied are trustworthy.
Washington state and Finland have similar challenges when it comes to global trade and climate change. That is why we are embarking on a closer bilateral partnership to learn from each other and bring our best companies and minds together to provide innovative solutions. To formalize that new partnership, Washington's Lt. Gov. Denny Heck and I, representing the Finnish government, will sign a memorandum of understanding on seeking closer cooperation. I am in the Seattle area this week with a delegation on innovative Finnish businesses.
People often ask me how Finland became a leader in connectivity and new technologies. When you are a small country, located next to a big neighbor in a region with harsh winters and long distances, you have to make smart use of technology in order to thrive and prosper.
That is what we have done over the past decades with some success. Now we are keen to put our experience and expertise to good use globally in great places like the Puget Sound area with its major port and business infrastructure.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.