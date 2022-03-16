MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pumas UNAM advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals 4-3 on a penalty shootout against the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.
The match went to penalties after Pumas went up 3-0 in regulation, pulling even on aggregate with New England, which won the first leg 3-0 at home last week.
Juan Ignacio Dinenno buried the winning penalty for Pumas, who will face Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the semifinals next month. Cruz Azul defeated Montreal 2-1 on aggregate in their quarterfinal.
Dinenno scored for Pumas in the 33rd minute, then added a second in the 49th as the Liga MX side cut into New England's advantage. Dinenno is the top scorer in Champions League play with five goals.
Pumas pulled even on aggregate with American Sebastian Saucedo's goal in the 59th.
New England advanced to the quarterfinals when its Round of 16 opponent, Haiti’s Cavaly AS, was forced to withdraw because of visa issues.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.