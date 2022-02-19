RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Zyon Pullin scored 19 points as UC Riverside rolled past Cal Poly 78-58 on Saturday.
Wil Tattersall added 16 points for the Highlanders, while Callum McRae chipped in 15. McRae also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. Dominick Pickett had 14 points for UC Riverside (14-9, 8-5 Big West Conference).
Alimamy Koroma scored a career-high 26 points and had 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (5-18, 2-10), who have lost six straight games. Brantly Stevenson added 13 points. Camren Pierce had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.