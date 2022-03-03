FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Zyon Pullin totaled 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds to help UC Riverside hold off Cal State Fullerton 75-72 on Thursday night.
Wil Tattersall had 15 points for the Highlanders (16-10, 10-6 Big West Conference). Flynn Cameron added 14 points and six rebounds, while Dominick Pickett scored 13.
Damari Milstead scored a career-high 26 points for the Titans (17-10, 11-5). E.J. Anosike added 17 points and eight rebounds.
The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. UC Riverside defeated Cal State Fullerton 67-54 on Jan. 29.
