Christian Pulisic traveled with Chelsea to Sweden, and the American winger could make his first appearance with the team in 2 1/2 months when the Blues play at Malmö on Tuesday night in the Champions League.
The 23-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured his left ankle on Sept. 8 while playing for the U.S. in a World Cup qualifier at Honduras. Pulisic dribbled into the penalty area and tumbled over Maynor Figueroa, a former Wigan and Hull defender now with Major League Soccer’s Houston team.
Pulisic returned to full training last week.
He has played for Chelsea just twice this season, in the European Super Cup against Villarreal on Aug. 11 and in the Premier League opener three days later against Crystal Palace, when he scored.
Pulisic was then sidelined following a positive COVID-19 test — he is fully vaccinated — and returned for the U.S. qualifier against Canada on Sept. 5.
The Americans' next qualifier is Nov. 12 against Mexico in Cincinnati.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.