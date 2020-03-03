Publisher Penguin Random House, Dark Horse Comics and several artists have pulled out of Emerald City Comic Con, scheduled for March 12-15 at the Washington State Convention Center.
Penguin Random House said via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "while this show is an important way for our staff & authors to connect w/readers, their health & safety take priority."
https://twitter.com/penguinrandom/status/1234937758457745408?s=21
Dark Horse Comics, the Milwaukie, Oregon-based publisher of titles such as "Hellboy," "Umbrella Academy" and "Berserk," also said via Twitter this afternoon that it was making the "difficult decision to pull out of Emerald City Comic Con 2020."
https://twitter.com/DarkHorseComics/status/1234954234509975552
Comics artist Jen Bartel was among several artists who also made the decision to pull out of ECCC.
https://twitter.com/heyjenbartel/status/1234958165105610753
The annual four-day celebration of pop culture draws close to 100,000 fans. ECCC organizers had said earlier that the convention would go on as scheduled and, in a statement on its website, said organizers have implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitation across the event.
On Tuesday, after Dark Horse Comics and Penguin Random House had announced their cancellations, an ECCC spokesperson said that their statement was still in effect.