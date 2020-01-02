Washington state has approved or expanded 10 private psychiatric hospitals since 2012, promising to transform the way mental-health care is delivered in a state with a chronic shortage of treatment options. Yet on the inside, these new institutions have failed patients in ways both known and unknown to regulators and all but invisible to the public, according to an investigation by The Seattle Times.
See here for major findings by The Times.
PROLOGUE
A primer on Washington state's mental-health crisis
Published August 23, 2019 | Read story »
PART ONE
How a company’s push to expand psychiatric care brought peril
Published August 25, 2019 | Read story »
PART TWO
At private psychiatric hospitals, a hidden safety record, a human cost
Published September 8, 2019 | Read story »
SIDEBAR: Behind Joint Commission’s ‘Gold Seal of Approval,’ a history of missed safety violations at psychiatric hospitals
PART THREE
Free to check in, but not to leave
Published October 6, 2019 | Read story »
SEE ALSO
- Key findings of The Seattle Times’ investigation
- Behind the investigation: A multitude of interviews, thousands of pages of records
↓ ADDITIONAL COVERAGE AND IMPACT ↓
