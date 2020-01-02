Washington state has approved or expanded 10 private psychiatric hospitals since 2012, promising to transform the way mental-health care is delivered in a state with a chronic shortage of treatment options. Yet on the inside, these new institutions have failed patients in ways both known and unknown to regulators and all but invisible to the public, according to an investigation by The Seattle Times.

See here for major findings by The Times.

 

PROLOGUE

A primer on Washington state's mental-health crisis

Published August 23, 2019 | Read story »

 

 

PART ONE

How a company’s push to expand psychiatric care brought peril

Published August 25, 2019 | Read story »

 

 

PART TWO

At private psychiatric hospitals, a hidden safety record, a human cost

Published September 8, 2019 | Read story »

SIDEBAR: Behind Joint Commission’s ‘Gold Seal of Approval,’ a history of missed safety violations at psychiatric hospitals

 

 

PART THREE

Free to check in, but not to leave

Published October 6, 2019 | Read story »

 

 

SEE ALSO

 

 

↓ ADDITIONAL COVERAGE AND IMPACT ↓

