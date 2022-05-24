PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain suspended the coach of its women's team on Tuesday, with the club saying it had been informed of “inappropriate behavior and remarks" made by Didier Ollé-Nicolle toward some of his players.
“These facts and comments, if confirmed, would be incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain," the French league club said in a statement. “Paris Saint-Germain takes the situation very seriously and intends to shed full light on the facts and comments reported."
PSG said it has opened an internal club investigation but did not give more details about the case.
According to the RMC Sport website, Ollé-Nicolle made an “inappropriate gesture” toward one of his players during a pre-season tour in the United States.
