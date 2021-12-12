EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — DeeJuan Pruitt tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 60-56 win over Kansas City on Sunday.
Shamar Wright's layup with 19 seconds left gave SIUE a 59-56 lead. After Kansas City missed a 3-pointer, Shaun Doss Jr. made 1 of 2 from the line for the game's final point.
Ray'Sean Taylor had 14 points and seven rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-6). Wright added 13 points. Doss had 11 points and six rebounds.
Evan Gilyard II had 19 points for the Roos (5-5). Anderson Kopp added 14 points. Josiah Allick had 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.