PHOENIX (AP) — A protestor was tackled shortly after UFC 274 for trying to climb into the octagon on Saturday night.
A young woman ran from the stands and leaped onto the stage a few seconds after Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje in the first round. She started to climb the side of the cage, but was immediately slammed to the concrete several feet below by a security guard.
After seeming dazed for a few seconds, she tried to run toward a tunnel at Footprint Center, but stopped and sat in a chair. Security immediately swarmed and took her away right before Gaethje left the arena floor.
