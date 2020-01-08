Re: “4 counterdemonstrators arrested during far-right rally”:
My union, Washington Federation of State Employees Local 304, endorsed the counterprotest sponsored by Community & Labor Against Fascism against the Washington Three Percenters.
Local 304 opposes far-right groups because our members, many of whom are immigrants, women and people of color, are the people targeted by this movement.
Such far-right groups do not have much support among working people because many of us see their attacks as anti-worker.
I was glad to be there and glad we outnumbered the right-wingers. They have no solutions for poverty, homelessness and bigotry. Solutions require solidarity among us, not scapegoating immigrants or targeting women, the LGBTQ community and anyone marginalized by economic insecurity.
Steve Hoffman, Seattle