SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim had a season-high 32 points plus 11 rebounds as Missouri State got past Indiana State 79-70 on Tuesday night.
Prim made 18 of 21 foul shots. Jaylen Minnett tied a season high with 22 points for Missouri State (20-8, 11-4). Lu'Cye Patterson added 10 points. Isiaih Mosley had seven rebounds.
Cooper Neese had 23 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (11-15, 4-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Kailex Stephens added 14 points. Cameron Henry had 12 points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
