EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Gaige Prim scored 28 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 88-79 on Saturday.
Isiaih Mosley added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (22-9, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja'Monta Black had 15 points.
Shamar Givance had 20 points for the Purple Aces (6-23, 2-16), who have lost seven straight. Blaise Beauchamp added 18 points. Noah Frederking had 17 points and nine rebounds. Evansville totaled 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Missouri State defeated Evansville 72-58 on Jan. 29.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
