JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — George Pridgett had 12 points off the bench to lead Jacksonville to an 87-48 win over Webber International on Saturday.
Mike Marsh had 11 points for the Dolphins (7-3), who have won five straight at home. Jordan Davis added 10 points and six assists. Osayi Osifo had eight rebounds.
Jacksonville posted a season-high 22 assists.
Jacksonville dominated the first half and led 45-17 at the break. The Dolphins' 45 first-half points were a season high for the team.
Terrance Lakes had 11 points for the Warriors.
