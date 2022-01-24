OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Osei Price had a season-high 27 points as Oakland easily beat Michigan-Dearborn 104-61 on Monday night.
Will Shepherd had 17 points and eight rebounds for Oakland (15-5), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Blake Lampman added 14 points and five steals. Ty Wyman had 13 points.
Jimmy Breaux had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves. Ryan Len added 12 points. Keegan Mott had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.