CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Stewart hit a 3-pointer to start the second overtime period and Rayshon Harrison finished it by hitting three straight free throws to give Presbyterian a 74-70 win on Monday night.
Harrison hit a pair of free throws with :16 left in regulation to tie the game at 57-57 and force the first overtime. The Citadel's Jason Roche hit a 3 with :29 left to tie the game at 64-64 and force a second overtime.
Harrison hit 7 of 8 from the line for the game and finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the Blue Hose (2-1). Trevon Reddish-Rhone added 14 points and Owen McCormack added 13 off the bench.
Hayden Brown led The Citadel (2-1) with 26 points and 17 rebounds.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
