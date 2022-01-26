CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Trevon Reddish-Rhone posted 11 points and eight assists and Rayshon Harrison hit a jumper with 8 seconds left to help Presbyterian edge past Charleston Southern 62-61 on Wednesday night.
Kobe Stewart had seven rebounds for Presbyterian (9-12, 1-5 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak.
Harrison, who led the Blue Hose in scoring coming into the contest with 17.5 points per game, finished with eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.
Tahlik Chavez scored a career-high 22 points for the Buccaneers (4-15, 1-6). Deontaye Buskey added 15 points. Cheikh Faye had 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.