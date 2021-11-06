PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawon Pass ran for two scores and his last with 6:38 left thwarted Alabama State's upset bid as Prairie View A&M beat the Hornets 24-20 on Saturday.
Alabama State entered the fourth quarter with a 20-10 lead before Lyndemian Brooks ran it in from 14 yards to end a five-play, 71-yard drive that lasted 90 seconds and brought the Panthers (7-1, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) within three.
Prairie View's defense stiffened after halftime not allowing a point and forcing the Hornets (3-5, 2-4) to punt on each second-half possession.
Pass threw for 171 yards and Brooks ran for 72 yards on 13 carries.
Ryan Nettles threw for 139 yards and two scores for Alabama State.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
