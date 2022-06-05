NEW YORK (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 27 points, Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride added 18 apiece and the Minnesota Lynx held off the New York Liberty 84-77 on Sunday after nearly blowing a 19-point lead late in the third quarter.
A pullup jumper by Sebrina Ionescu had New York, which trailed 71-55 after three quarters, within 74-73 with four minutes to go.
Powers grabbed an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession and turned that into a pair of free throws. She then rebounded a Liberty miss and quickly scored on the other end for a 78-73 lead.
Minnesota turnovers gave New York several chances down the stretch, but the Liberty also had key miscues and never got closer than three before the Lynx got some breathing room with baskets by Fowles and Rachel Banham.
Banham scored 11 points for Minnesota (3-8), which ended a two-game losing streak.
Ionescu led the Liberty (3-8), which had won two straight, with 31 points and seven assists. Natasha Howard had 20 points. New York was 4 of 30 from 3-point range, 28 of 41 inside the arc.
Minnesota was 7 of 13 on 3-pointers and shot 49% overall. The Lynx won an earlier matchup and try to complete the season sweep on Tuesday.
