MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Skyelar Potter scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Morehead State beat Georgia Southern 59-51 on Wednesday night.
Johni Broome also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds — and blocked six shots — for Morehead State. Ta'lon Cooper distributed 10 assists for Morehead State (5-3).
Elijah McCadden scored 17 points for Georgia Southern (4-3).
