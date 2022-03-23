Last week's column about Olympic Peninsula newspapers shifting to mail delivery led to several enlightening conversations.
This is a hot topic in some corners of the industry. It also needs to be part of the conversation around saving local journalism, most of which is still done by newspapers.
The U.S. Postal Service and the News Media Alliance, a publisher association with big dailies among its members, could not provide data on how many papers are shifting from carriers to postal delivery.
But the NMA did survey members about it, and nine of 21 respondents were "reconsidering" the use of mail because of increased delivery costs.
I had an especially good conversation with Bradley Waters, the sixth-generation publisher of a family-owned newspaper company in New York state. He said the shift to postal delivery is helping his company compete against national newspaper chains flanking his territory.
Mail delivery is helping the Rome Sentinel newspapers expand into a Gannett paper's market "that was almost becoming a news desert, it was a USA Today shell with a couple local bylines," he said.
"It breaks down delivery boundaries," Waters said. "We went from a 30,000-household catchment area with our carrier routes to a 300,000 population within the three counties that we look to cover. Economy of scale is on our side."
Lower delivery costs are helping as The Sentinel expands its newsroom, including the addition of some former reporters from Gannett’s Utica Observer-Dispatch, and adds pages to the paper. It now has about 12 people, and Waters plans to add three or four more, so it can have a local reporter in the cities and four reporters in each of the major districts it reaches.
It also dropped Saturday editions and rebranded as the Daily Sentinel last month, reflecting the broader area it's serving.
As for switching to postal delivery, it helps that the Sentinel was already an afternoon paper so the transition isn't as jarring for readers of the Port Angeles Daily News, who will no longer receive their morning paper.
"Some people are getting it earlier than we used to deliver," Waters said, with the postal deliveries arriving mostly between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
"I could see how it's more difficult for a morning newspaper," he said. "Look, the older generation is phasing out. We need to respect them, they're the ones that got us here, they're the legacy readers that really support newspaper journalism. But with the new models and workloads, it just works for us."
The Sentinel company dates back to 1863 and became a daily in the early 1900s. It also operates a weekly and has considered adding more.
"I think the reason we're still hanging in there is we respect and understand local journalism," he said.
The transition to mail delivery might not work as well for morning papers, judging from others who responded to the Port Angeles news.
Several readers noted that The Seattle Times is being delivered by mail in a few places where there aren't carriers or carrier replacements haven't been found yet. They include parts of the North Bend area and Fidalgo Island.
Newspapers like The Times contract with delivery services, and carriers are independent contractors. Recruiting and retaining carriers is a challenge, especially with competition from other delivery services.
Farther from Seattle, The Times is delivered by carriers affiliated with other papers such as The News Tribune in Tacoma. This further complicates the situation because the Tacoma paper stopped printing and delivering papers on Saturdays in 2020.
Mail delivery may be an option for dailies to backfill and get the paper to such areas as their newspaper carrier services contract. It also can be less expensive to deliver by mail but it breaks the daily morning newspaper habit, since the mail comes later in the day and not on Sundays.
"I am dreading the day when The Seattle Times succumbs and pulls the plug on independent carriers. My cherished morning ritual, which normally starts at 6 a.m., will never be the same going forward," a reader told me via email last week.
A longtime subscriber living outside North Bend, who has been receiving The Times by mail because of carrier issues, didn't mince words.
"I can tell you from my firsthand experience how crummy it is to get the morning paper in the afternoon," he said. "Yes, I can read it online, but really?"
Clearly there's a lot of work ahead for newspapers trying to manage costs, evolve with the marketplace, sustain quality journalism and retain subscribers they need to survive.
