PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla had a striking bicycle kick goal and the Portland Timbers eliminated the San Jose Earthquakes from playoff contention with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night.
The Timbers (15-13-4) snapped a three-game losing streak as they try to hold on to the fourth spot in the Western Conference with two games remaining.
The Earthquakes (9-10-13) have never won at Providence Park.
The Earthquakes were in 10th place in the West and coming off a 1-1 draw at home with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. San Jose made the playoffs last season, ending a two-year postseason drought, but fell to Sporting Kansas City on penalties in the opening round.
The Timbers fell to the Whitecaps 3-2 last Wednesday. Portland, which was also eliminated in the first round last season, is still just four points above the playoff line.
Diego Chara scored in the 34th minute to put Portland in front. Asprilla added a goal on a bicycle kick from some 20 yards out in the 55th minute. It was his 10th goal of the season.
The Earthquakes saw the return of defenders Defenders Marcos Lopez and Nathan after they had to sit out a game for yellow card accumulation.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.